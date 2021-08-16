Larry David jokes he was 'relieved' to be uninvited from Barack Obama's birthday bash
Published
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David revealed he was one of many guests cut from Barack Obama's birthday party list. But he wasn't mad about it.
Published
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David revealed he was one of many guests cut from Barack Obama's birthday party list. But he wasn't mad about it.
There was a report over the weekend that “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was among the lucky few who got to attend former..