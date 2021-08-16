As soon as the Taliban made their move on Kabul, as soon as their fighters started to appear on the streets, it was clear those most scared of their arrival would try to escape. With the city completely surrounded, the airport was the only place to go.Full Article
The sound of gunfire reverberated around us - with Afghans desperate to get out of Kabul
