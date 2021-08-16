The ACT extends lockdown after reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases
Published
The ACT's COVID-19 outbreak has grown to 28 as Canberra's lockdown is extended for another two weeks.Full Article
Published
The ACT's COVID-19 outbreak has grown to 28 as Canberra's lockdown is extended for another two weeks.Full Article
The NSW Premier says case numbers in her state are ‘disturbingly high’, experts have backed Victoria’s new COVID-19..
By Michael Lelyveld
Clouds are gathering over China’s economic growth prospects for the second half of the year as the..