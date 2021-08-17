Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing girl, 12, in the 1960s
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Bob Dylan Sued for Allegedly Drugging and Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old in 1965
Mediaite
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1965, a new lawsuit claims.
-
Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s
Zee News
-
Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s
Zee News
-
Report: Bob Dylan Being Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl In 1965
Daily Caller
-
Bob Dylan Is Being Sued for Allegedly Sexually Abusing a 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965
Just Jared
Advertisement
More coverage
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965
Jerusalem Post
Jewish rock star Bob Dylan is being sued by a woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 12. A lawyer for Dylan vigorously..
-
Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
Bangkok Post
-
Bob Dylan Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse of a 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965
E! Online
-
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly grooming, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965
Upworthy