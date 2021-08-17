'Stand squarely behind my decision', says US President Joe Biden over Afghanistan pullout
Joe Biden said that the American troops should not be dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselvesFull Article
President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and rejected..
By Sayed Salahuddin
At least seven people died amid scenes of mayhem at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of..