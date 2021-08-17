The fear many Afghans have for the Taliban has been vividly captured in a photograph taken from inside a US military flight out of KabulFull Article
Hundreds of Afghans pack US military plane in desperate effort to escape the Taliban
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Biden stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Reuters - Politics
President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and rejected..
Advertisement
More coverage
Central Asia Scrambles For Clear Response As Afghanistan Crisis Spills Over
Eurasia Review
By Kamila Ibragimova*
(Eurasianet) — Governments across Central Asia appear as stunned as the rest of the..