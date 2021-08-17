Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old in the 1960s
Published
A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman said.Full Article
Published
A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman said.Full Article
The lawsuit was filed before the deadline of a 2019 law that allowed victims of child abuse to sue their alleged attackers in cases..
Bob Dylan has been hit with a lawsuit over an allegation that dates back to 1965. An anonymous woman has come forward with..