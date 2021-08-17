Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
Injured earthquake victims continued to stream into Les Cayes’ overwhelmed general hospital, three days after the earthquake struck.Full Article
On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude quake destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in Haiti.
The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared on Sunday (local time) as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the..