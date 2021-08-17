MPs to question Johnson over UK response to Afghanistan crisis
Parliament recalled for rare August sitting amid concerns over West’s failure to prepare for Taliban takeoverFull Article
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab of being "missing in action" as Afghanistan collapsed to Taliban..
MPs across the political divide are aghast at the implications of the decision by President Biden.