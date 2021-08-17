A British student who went to Afghanistan on holiday has been evacuated to Dubai after he was forced into hiding following the Taliban takeover of the country.Full Article
British student thanks army for evacuating him after going to Afghanistan on holiday
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Student who claims to have travelled to Afghanistan for a holiday now says he's been rescued by the British Army
Miles Routledge posted a video of himself and dozens of others landing in Dubai
Hull Daily Mail