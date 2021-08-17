Afghanistan: What's the impact of Taliban's return on international order?
Published
What is the diplomatic fallout and how allies and rivals are looking at the US following the Taliban takeover?Full Article
Published
What is the diplomatic fallout and how allies and rivals are looking at the US following the Taliban takeover?Full Article
By Ajit Kumar Singh*
In the evening of August 15, 2021, the Taliban captured the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Declaring..
By Jeff Seldin
U.S. officials watching armed Taliban fighters move into the Afghan capital of Kabul say American..