UK to welcome 20,000 Afghans amid Taliban takeover
Published
Some 5,000 refugees will be eligible under a new scheme in the first year, on top of 5,000 Afghan staff.Full Article
Published
Some 5,000 refugees will be eligible under a new scheme in the first year, on top of 5,000 Afghan staff.Full Article
By Alexandra Brzozowski
(EurActiv) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday (17 August) called on the..
As the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, Besmellah Khuram sat in his living room in Sacramento and video-called his family in..