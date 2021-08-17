The Taliban's swift return to power in Afghanistan has refuelled fears over the group's extreme interpretation of Sharia law which could further restrict the rights of women and girls.Full Article
What is Sharia law and how has the Taliban interpreted it?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
European Nations Scramble To Evacuate From Afghanistan As Taliban Take Over Country
Eurasia Review
(EurActiv) — The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in..
Two Thousand Billion Dollars To Legitimize Taliban – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
US Asking Taliban to Spare American Embassy During Siege on Kabul to Maintain ‘Robust Diplomatic Engagement’
Biden administration officials are asking the Taliban to overlook the American embassy in Kabul when the terrorist group invades..
Mediaite
Taliban poised to impose Sharia law in Afghanistan, threatening people Biden professes to fight for
Fears are growing that the Taliban will move to reimplement Sharia Law with their trademark brutal enforcement
FOXNews.com