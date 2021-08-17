Haiti earthquake death toll surges to 1,941 as survivors scramble for food and shelter
Published
The death toll from the Haiti earthquake has increased to almost 2,000 as survivors clamour for aid in the wake of the disaster.Full Article
Published
The death toll from the Haiti earthquake has increased to almost 2,000 as survivors clamour for aid in the wake of the disaster.Full Article
On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude quake destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in Haiti.
On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude quake..
The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti is soaring as rescuers race to find survivors