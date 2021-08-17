Dany Fortin to be charged with 1 count of sexual assault, lawyer confirms
Prosecutors in Quebec are preparing to charge Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin with one count of sexual assault, his lawyer has told CBC News.Full Article
