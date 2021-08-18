A prehistoric creature, named after a character from The Hobbit, is one of three new discoveries that suggest there was a rapid evolution of mammals after the extinction of dinosaurs.Full Article
Newly discovered prehistoric creature named after character from The Hobbit
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
‘Hobbit’ creature among three new discoveries that roamed planet after dinosaurs
Prehistoric mammals roamed North America during the earliest Paleocene Epoch, the period immediately after the extinction of..
Hull Daily Mail