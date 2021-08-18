Comedian Sean Lock, best known for panel shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has died aged 58, his agent told the PA news agency.Full Article
Sean Lock: Comedian and 8 Out Of 10 Cats panellist dies aged 58
