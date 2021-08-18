The world of motorsport has paid tribute to Nathalie Maillet, an ex-race car driver and the chief executive of Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps track, who has died aged 61.Full Article
Formula 1 boss Nathalie Maillet killed in 'double murder-suicide'
Formula 1 boss lady 'murdered' by husband after found with 'lover' in bedroom
Nathalie Maillet, the CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps F1 cicuit, was found dead along with two others at her residence in Gouvy,..
Zee News
F1 boss and lover shot dead ‘by husband who caught them in bed’ in murder-suicide
Formula 1 boss Nathalie Maillet and her female lover have been killed in a tragic murder-suicide by her husband, who found them in..
PinkNews