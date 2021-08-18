Ousted Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who fled as the Taliban entered Kabul, is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state has said.Full Article
Ousted Afghan president Ashraf Ghani in UAE 'on humanitarian grounds'
Talibans’ Return 20 Years After 9/11: Challenges In Building Peace In Afghanistan – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Twenty years ago, the United States waged the Global War On Terrorism (GWOT) in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 (9/11)..
-
