Former sports reporter says she was raped by MLB player: 'It was traumatic and scary'
Did she not say no forcefully enough? Did she give off some vibe she had no idea she'd given off? For years, Kat O'Brien blamed herself.
Former sports journalist Kat O’Brien says she was raped by a MLB player during her time as a reporter while conducting a private..