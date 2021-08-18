Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first child together: 'We had a baby'
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed a child together after getting married last year. Johansson also has a 6-year-old daughter.
Scarlett Johansson, who is also mom to daughter Rose, married Colin Jost in October 2020
Comedian Colin Jost reportedly confirmed that wife Scarlett Johansson is pregnant with their first child together.