Afghanistan: Joe Biden said chaos was 'inevitable'
Published
In an interview with ABC, Joe Biden said nobody could have anticipated the speed of the Taliban takeover.Full Article
Published
In an interview with ABC, Joe Biden said nobody could have anticipated the speed of the Taliban takeover.Full Article
United States President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops in Afghanistan will not completely withdraw until every American is..
The President recently talked one-on-one with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.