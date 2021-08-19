12 people have been killed at Kabul airport since Sunday as Taliban urge people to leave
The Taliban have urged people to leave Kabul airport after 12 people were killed there since Sunday.Full Article
Kabul's airport became a scene of chaos after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital and many were desperate to flee.
By James Bovard*
After the Taliban captured Kabul far faster than anyone in Washington forecast, secretary of state Tony..