As car prices rise, owning a new vehicle costs nearly $10,000 a year, AAA says
Published
AAA's new Your Driving Cost study shows the average annual cost of new vehicle ownership is nearly $10,000, including depreciation and maintenance.
Published
AAA's new Your Driving Cost study shows the average annual cost of new vehicle ownership is nearly $10,000, including depreciation and maintenance.
For decades I have harangued reporters about writing down really big numbers, most often budget numbers, without providing any..
Under the leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom, rich and poor Democrats have been watching the financial gap between them getting..