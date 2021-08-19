COVID cases in England go up by 6% - following two weeks of decline
Published
The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in England went up 6% last week, following two weeks of decline, latest figures reveal.Full Article
Published
The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in England went up 6% last week, following two weeks of decline, latest figures reveal.Full Article
By Siviwe Rikhotso*
(FPRI) — In mid-July, violent riots and looting engulfed Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal following..
Watch VideoU.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight..