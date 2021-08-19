Afghans wave national flag in defiance of Taliban on Independence Day despite violent reprisals
Afghan protesters have waved their national flag in a symbol of defiance against the Taliban on the country's Independence Day.Full Article
By Ayesha Tanzeem and Ayaz Gul
The Taliban are continuing to consolidate power in Afghanistan amid reports of violence..
(EurActiv) — The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in..