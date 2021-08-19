US police investigating 'bomb threat' at Capitol Hill
Police evacuated the area around Capitol Hill on Thursday as they tried to find out if a pickup truck parked near its library was loaded with a bomb.Full Article
Sources tell CBS News police are investigating a possible explosive in a pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress.
The US Capitol Police said they were investigating a bomb threat on Thursday near the Library of Congress.