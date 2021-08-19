Three U.S. senators test positive for COVID-19 breakthrough cases
Published
All three senators have been fully vaccinated. Both King and Hickenlooper urged Americans to get vaccinated in their statements.
Published
All three senators have been fully vaccinated. Both King and Hickenlooper urged Americans to get vaccinated in their statements.
Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus.
All three senators have been fully vaccinated. Both King and Hickenlooper urged Americans to get vaccinated in their statements.