A £7bn bid for the supermarket chain Morrisons by US private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice has been backed by the supermarket's board, edging the company towards a takeover of the Bradford-based grocer.Full Article
Morrisons hit with fresh £7bn takeover bid by US private equity firm
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Morrisons backs US firm's improved takeover offer
BBC News
The supermarket has agreed to a bid worth £7bn from a US private equity group, ditching a lower offer from another firm.