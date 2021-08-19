Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Ashleigh Barty through to Cincinnati quarter-finals
Published
Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Ashleigh Barty are among the big names through to the quarter-finals in Cincinnati.Full Article
Published
Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Ashleigh Barty are among the big names through to the quarter-finals in Cincinnati.Full Article
Emma Raducanu’s fairytale run at Wimbledon ended in the fourth round.The 18-year-old Briton, the breakout star of this year’s..
Top seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of fellow former champion..