Mac Jones takes big strides, Cam Newton shines as Patriots clobber Eagles in preseason
First-round pick Mac Jones showed improvement from his first outing, while Cam Newton made his own statement as the Patriots crushed the Eagles.
Cam Newton seemed to strengthen his grip on the Patriots' starting quarterback spot in Thursday night's win over the Eagles,..