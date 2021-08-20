What is Shariah Law, And What Does it Mean for Afghan Women?
Published
The Taliban have pledged that women will have rights “within the bounds of Islamic law.” What that means depends on who is interpreting it.Full Article
Published
The Taliban have pledged that women will have rights “within the bounds of Islamic law.” What that means depends on who is interpreting it.Full Article
Watch VideoAfghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations,..