Concern as COVID-19 cluster in regional Victorian town of Shepparton balloons to 12 cases
Published
Thousands of people in the town and surrounding areas have been forced into isolation and several school campuses have closed.Full Article
Published
Thousands of people in the town and surrounding areas have been forced into isolation and several school campuses have closed.Full Article
The central Victorian city of Shepparton has recorded seven new cases of coronavirus, sparking a new cluster in the town, as fears..