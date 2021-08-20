Rafael Nadal pulls out of US Open, shuts down for 2021 due to foot injury
Rafael Nadal announced Friday that foot injury that has caused him to withdraw from multiple events recently will cause him to miss rest of season.
However, Nadal withdrew before his match, the tournament organisers announced. "I have had this issue for a couple of months, as..