The UK has recorded 37,314 more coronavirus cases and 114 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
UK records 37,314 more coronavirus cases and 114 deaths, daily figures show
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK records 170 more COVID deaths - highest daily figure since March - and 26,852 new infections
Sky News
The UK has recorded 170 more COVID-related deaths and 26,852 new coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to..
Malaysia: PM Yassin Expected To Resign Monday
Eurasia Review
-
The Latest: Iran reports new record for daily COVID deaths
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Thailand passes 1M cases as latest surge drops
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
The Latest: Russia sees 800 daily virus deaths for 4th day
SeattlePI.com
MOSCOW -- Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia exceeded 800 for the fourth straight day on Sunday, with the authorities reporting 816..
-
UK reports another 29,520 COVID cases and 93 deaths, latest daily figures show
Sky News
-
Iran will impose 6-day 'general lockdown' over coronavirus
SeattlePI.com
-
Moscow reports surge in deaths last month due to coronavirus
SeattlePI.com
-
Olympics now ended, Japan races to vaccinate as virus surges
SeattlePI.com