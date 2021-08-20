Angelina Jolie has made her Instagram debut using her first post to highlight the plight of young women in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.Full Article
'I will not turn away': Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut with letter from Afghan teen
"Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me," the..