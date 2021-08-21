Love Island's Liberty and Jake leave the villa days before the show's final
Published
Love Island's Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have decided to leave the villa, just days before the final, after ending their relationship.Full Article
Published
Love Island's Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have decided to leave the villa, just days before the final, after ending their relationship.Full Article
Have they decided to leave three days before the final?
Jake and Liberty broke up during last night's show and have decided to leave the villa.