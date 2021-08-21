The Taliban has begun to set out how it plans to run Afghanistan after its takeover, saying former government experts will be brought in and fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint.Full Article
Taliban begins outlining how it will govern Afghanistan - as evacuation drive steps up
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
President Biden Promises Full Evacuation Of All Americans Still In Afghanistan
CBS 2 New York
President Joe Biden is promising a full evacuation of all Americans still in Afghanistan, and he called the scenes of chaos and..
Advertisement
More coverage
Long Island Woman Describes Fears As Family Remains Trapped In Afghanistan
CBS 2 New York
Over the years, countless Afghans have escaped the country for a better life, many of them living her in the United States. As..