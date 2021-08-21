UK records 32,058 more COVID cases and 104 deaths
The UK has recorded 32,058 more COVID cases and 104 further deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in NI since the start of the pandemic is now 2,291.
The county also reported more than 3,200 new cases. Pat Harvey reports.