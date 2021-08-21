Women's Open 2021: Scottish amateur Louise Duncan challenges at Carnoustie
Published
Scottish amateur Louise Duncan enthrals the Carnoustie crowd with a four-under 68 which moves her into contention on day three of the Women's Open.Full Article
Published
Scottish amateur Louise Duncan enthrals the Carnoustie crowd with a four-under 68 which moves her into contention on day three of the Women's Open.Full Article
Scottish amateur Louise Duncan says 'it feels great' after moving her into contention on day three of the Women's Open.