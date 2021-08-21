People urged to avoid Kabul airport due to 'security threats'
Published
The United States urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates.Full Article
Published
The United States urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates.Full Article
The recent repatriation of families of ISIS fighters to Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia poses a tough challenge to all three..
The U.S. military evacuated about 3,800 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in the past 24 hours, the White..