The Hundred: Best action from women's and men's finals
Watch the best of the action from the Hundred finals at Lord's as Southern Brave took on Birmingham Phoenix in the men's final and Oval Invincibles in the women's final.Full Article
Lord's stages the finals of the men's and women's finals of the inaugural season of The Hundred on Saturday