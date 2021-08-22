Seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport - UK MoD
Seven people in the crowds near Kabul airport died amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defence has said.Full Article
By Sayed Salahuddin
At least seven people died amid scenes of mayhem at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of..