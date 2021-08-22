7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, British military says
Published
A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed seven Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military says.Full Article
The incident shows the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
By Vijay Sappani
On 15 August 2021, the Taliban arrived in Kabul and the Afghan President fled the country. A week..