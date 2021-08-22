Afghanistan: Woman gives birth on US evacuation plane
Published
The woman went into labour en route to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and gave birth on the plane.Full Article
Published
The woman went into labour en route to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and gave birth on the plane.Full Article
Watch VideoAfghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the..
The woman and her baby girl are in good condition after being born on a US Air Force C-17, according to a tweet from the Air..