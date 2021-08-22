Israel bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip in response to violent demonstrations at the perimeter fence, the army said.Full Article
Israel strikes Hamas weapons sites in Gaza after violent demonstrations
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border
Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration..
Upworthy
Israel Strikes Gaza After Violent Protests Along Border
Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration..
Newsmax