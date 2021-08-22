A man has been arrested over a "brutal" attack in Birmingham's Gay Village, with a police search continuing for two other suspects.Full Article
Man held after 'brutal' Birmingham Gay Village attack - as police search continues
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Arrest over Birmingham homophobic attack in Gay Village - but two men still wanted
Tamworth Herald
One man handed himself in to West Midlands Police but officers are still hunting two other suspects for Gay Village assault in..