US to carry out evacuation in Afghanistan using commercial planes
A United Airlines official said that 4 Boeing 777-300s, which can carry up to about 400 passengers has been activated for the evacuationFull Article
By Terri Moon Cronk
The crisis in Afghanistan remains fluid and dynamic and it is ever-changing, Pentagon Spokesman John..
Watch VideoThe U.S. military is coordinating with the Taliban while accelerating the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies from..