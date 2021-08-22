Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island
Residents of New York and the New England regions of the US have braced themselves for power outages, flooding and heavy winds due to the storm.Full Article
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm but still packed winds up to 75 mph in some places as it edged closer to landfall...