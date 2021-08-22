Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, a day after coaching vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.
